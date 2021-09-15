Students react to UNCG homecoming changes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For the second year in a row, homecoming is going to look different for students on the campus of UNCG.

“Well as we know, as the COVID numbers rise, and the delta variant is back, the most important thing to all of us is the safety of our community,” says Mary Landers, director of Alumni Engagement at UNCG.

While last year’s homecoming was virtual, university officials announced this year’s homecoming will be held solely for current students, no alumni will be able to take part.

Homecoming will be held as a single-day celebration for future alumni and masks will be required.

Senior Courtney Fritz says it’s an unfortunate situation, but she understands safety is first, and others agree.

“I think we all expected with the vaccinations and everything we’ll be back to normal, we all hoped for it anyways. For it not to be back to normal, it’s a little disappointing but we’re rolling with the punches and making the best of the situation,” she said.

“Up until now I still have not had that much of a college experience as people before, so any little bit as small as it may be is great for me,” said Jason Ellington, a sophomore.

Landers says other than not being able to attend, university officials will incorporate all the traditional events.

“They will enjoy our band on the commons, they will go to a soccer game, have food, and most importantly our annual bonfire, which has become a huge tradition at UNCG, and it’s something the students really enjoy. Other than the fact they’re missing their alumni who won’t be there with them, we hope that it feels very much so the same,” she said.

UNCG is not alone in its decision. North Carolina A&T State University canceled multiple homecoming events including the Aggie Fan Fest. Aggie fans should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of other homecoming events.

High Point University officials say many events planned for homecoming are in large venues and outdoor spaces

They will continue to follow national, state, and local mandates.

Some business owners around UNCG campus say while they were looking for an influx of people for homecoming events, the business has been better this year because some students have returned back to in-person learning.

UNCG homecoming will be held on Oct. 2 beginning at 3 p.m.