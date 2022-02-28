Students pepper-sprayed during fight at Glenn High School in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A school resource officer used pepper spray during a fight at Glenn High School on Monday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Students were fighting when the SRO intervened but couldn’t stop the fight. The SRO then used pepper spray, and the fight ended, deputies say.

Medical officials responded and assessed the students affected by the pepper spray.

Glenn High School Principal LeDuan Pratt says the students involved in the fight have been identified, and the school will follow appropriate disciplinary procedures.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

Good afternoon parents this is LeDuan Pratt, principal at Glenn High School. I want to share more information about a disturbance that happened earlier this afternoon during lunch. Some students were involved in an altercation and during the altercation our school resource officer called for assistance. The officer did use pepper spray to help take control of the situation. We know some students experienced the effects of the spray, but understand they are ok. The students involved in the altercation have been identified and we will follow district disciplinary procedures as appropriate. We will also cooperate with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office regarding their investigation into the escalation of situation. Please know we take these matters seriously as student safety is of utmost important. If you have any questions, please let me know.