Students in Guilford County return to remote learning as icy conditions continue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some students in Guilford County are going back to remote learning.

On Wednesday students in Guilford County transitioned to laptops and mobile devices for school because of the winter weather cleanup needed at campuses and on our roads.

For some parents who had to change their plans to accommodate kids, it was a bit frustrating. Other parents who have more flexible schedules said it was more about getting into the old routine.

“I have a sixth-grader, a fourth-grader, a first-grader and a kindergartener,” said GCS parent Alan Sherouse.

Sherouse and his wife are used to having their four children at home learning after the pandemic created that situation for more than a year.

On Wednesday, it wasn’t COVID that kept the kids out of the classroom. Instead, winter weather iced them out.

Sherouse and his wife have flexible work schedules, so switching to remote learning did not create much stress.

What surprised them was how their children reacted.

“Our first-grader had some resistance to it, and I would even say some emotional reaction to the idea of going back to virtual school,” Sherouse said.

For their youngest, it was exciting and adventurous since she had her set up with her stuffed animals around her.

Wednesday was supposed to be the first day of a new semester

“Terrible way to meet your teacher. Terrible way to be introduced to new courses,” said Diamond Williams, a GCS High School teacher.

Williams didn’t even know if all her students at Smith High School were connected.

Instead of using Wednesday to teach core subjects, she used it to get to know her students individually.

Ms. Williams said that some teachers did not have access to their teaching links today.

FOX8 reached out to GCS to find out if any families contacted them about device or Wi-Fi issues.

They did not respond in time for this story.