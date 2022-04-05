ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two high schools evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Rockingham County Schools tweeted that they “received information Tuesday afternoon” that a “bomb threat was called into” Reidsville and Dalton McMichael High Schools.

The tweet went on to say that all students were safe and students were evacuated. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is working with the school system at this time to investigate the threats.

The threat was deemed not credible at Reidsville High School.