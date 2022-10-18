GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was sent to the hospital after a fight at Eastern Guilford High School, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Officials told FOX8 three fights happened at the school on Tuesday, including one involving four female students.

“They can do what they can to try and help. But, in the end, it’s still going to happen,” said Taurean Haynes, a ninth-grade student at EGHS. “It’s not going to stop.”

It is Haynes first year at the school. He told FOX8 fights are a common occurrence.

Haynes said he knows someone who was caught in one of the several fights on campus.

“Somebody had called her out on something,” Haynes said. “She turned around, started fighting.”

A GCSO spokesperson told FOX8 out of the three fights that happened, only one resulted in an injury. It started as on argument among four female students who rode the bus to school. It got physical when the students got off the bus around 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

A school resource officer spotted the fight and broke it up. The other fights were handled by administrators.

“I usually hear that teachers, sometimes students, try and break it up, and it eventually ends,” Haynes said.

Officials told FOX8 one of the students complained of an injury, and that’s when first responders were called to campus.

The student was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, another four students got into a fight at Northern Guilford High School, according to officials. It was a mixture of males and females. An administrator broke up that fight.

Haynes told FOX8 with all that’s happening, he’s worried about his classmates.

“All I do is I ask and pray to God that He blesses them, clears their minds…that He can help them go through it, and that they get the help that they need,” he said.

Several EGHS parents told FOX8 they were not told about the fights.

The Guilford County Schools Student and Family Handbook states any high school student involved in “fighting” can receive anywhere from five days of out of school suspension to a long-term suspension.

The GCSO did not reveal if they plan to file a juvenile petition in any of these incidents.

FOX8 reached out to school district leaders about the multiple fights and are still awaiting a response.