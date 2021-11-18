Student found with unloaded gun at Grimsley High School in Greensboro; hear the robocall sent to parents

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was found with a gun on the campus of Grimsley High School on Wednesday, according to a notice sent to the school community.

Wednesday evening, a robocall went out information parents that a gun was found on school grounds.

Hear the robocall sent to Grimsley High School parents using the audio player above.

In the call, Principal Gerald O’Donnell said that a Grimsley student was found with an unloaded weapon on the school’s campus. The weapon was confiscated, and the student will face school and legal consequences.

The weapon was not used to threaten or hurt anyone, according to the principal.

“We take school safety very seriously, and this situation is unacceptable on this campus or any other campus,” O’Donnell said. “The best way to prevent weapons from entering our campus is to work with our parents and the community to ensure that weapons are not in the hands of our children. Please note that I will continue to do everything in my power to keep my students and staff safe each and every single day.”