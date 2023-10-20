YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was found with a handgun at Starmount High School on Friday morning, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Yadkin County Schools got a tip that a student had brought a weapon to school.

The school system passed the tip on to the sheriff’s office and the school resource officer stationed at Starmount High School.

Investigators say the SRO and an additional deputy “immediately located” the student and found that the student was in possession of and concealing a handgun.

The weapon was confiscated and the student was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured as a result.

There is no further information available at this time.