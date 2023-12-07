KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was found in possession of a firearm at East Forsyth High School, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

On Thursday, an anonymous was made about a student in possession of a firearm on campus.

School administration and the school resource officer found the student on campus and found a firearm among his belongings.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and a secure custody order was issued.

There is no further information available at this time.