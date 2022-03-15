Student disciplined after writing list inspired by ‘Death Note,’ Rockingham County Schools says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A student is being disciplined after writing a ‘Death Note,’ according to the school district.

On Tuesday, staff at Rockingham County Middle School was told about a student writing “inappropriate things” on a list “about how people should pass away.” According to the release, the student got the idea from the show “Death Note.” Some students found the list threatening, and the student responsible for the list is being disciplined.

RCS says they have their “district crisis team” working with the school and they are following established processes for a “behavioral threat assessment.” They also notified the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, which tweeted that they had investigated the situation and found it did not “rise to the level of a crime” and that the school would be handling the situation from there.

All students are safe, no student or faculty member was harmed and no weapons were found.

“Death Note” is a 2006 anime about a teenage boy who discovers a notebook capable of killing anyone whose name is written into it and uses it to kill criminals. It was adapted into a live-action Netflix movie of the same name in 2017.