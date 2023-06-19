(WGHP) — The week may kick off with stormy, severe weather in the Piedmont Triad.

A prolonged period of wet weather will start on Monday. In the western counties of the Piedmont Triad, this will lead to a Level 1 or marginal risk of severe thunderstorms, with the potential for damaging winds.

Other areas are under a Level 2 or “slight” rest for excessive rainfall, which could lead to scattered flash flooding in urban areas or poorly drained areas.

Thunderstorms are likely to kick up during the afternoon commute and the rain will persist overnight and into the as a stationary front sits on the coast.

Rainfall through Friday could get up to 5″ and flash flooding could be a concern.