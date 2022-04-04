DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rumble strips now line the inside and outside lanes of traffic for the 18 miles of Highway 109 between Thomasville and Denton to help reduce lane crossing crashes that have resulted in several deaths.

“This is not going to stop everything on this road or prevent all the head-on collisions. I’m sure hoping it will help,” Fair Grove Fire Chief Andy Lyndon said.

Lyndon spoke with FOX8’s Daniel Pierce in August of 2019 after he responded to a head-on crash call that ended with three members of the same family dead.

The crash was the result of a High Point teenager crossing the center line, according to Lyndon.

The crash led Lyndon on a mission to seek better safety measures on the highway.

The day after the crash, Lyndon reached out to the NC Department of Transportation to request a traffic study and to add rumble strips to Highway 109.

He told FOX8 that during his 40 years on the job he has responded to 30 to 45 head-on crashes on NC 109, several of which were fatal.

In 2021, the NCDOT conducted a study of 18 miles of road from Lambeth Road in South Thomasville to the Northern part of Denton.

Between 2014 and 2019, there were 80 lane departure crashes, nine of which were head-on crashes, and nine people were killed in seven of those.

The NCDOT approved $374,464.18 to add rumble strips to both sides and middle lanes of traffic and thermoplastic pavement markings.

The project is set to wrap by June 30.