Strange and unusual animal rescues at Red Dog Farm in Stokesdale

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The calls run the gamut.

“We’ve had everything from an emu to a prairie dog to a kinkajou,” Red Dog Farm Executive Director Lauren Riehle said.

The team at Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network is accustomed to being ready at a moment’s notice to assist with rescue calls.

Red Dog Farm recently assisted with transporting a llama found in High Point to its facility in Stokesdale.

“You never know when something like that’s going to happen,” Riehle said.

Riehle says that the circumstance with the llama may seem unusual to the average person, but rescue professionals encounter similar circumstances daily.

She says the scenario highlighted a bigger picture – the need to strategically plan for a variety of scenarios in the future.

A capital campaign is underway to improve handling the volume of calls for stray animals.

“We spent a lot of time and thought in putting into our pasture system that we have here, but that was just the starting point,” Riehle said.

“Our total campaign is to raise $1.5 million. We have about $400,000 left to go in that campaign that we would like to raise and that $400,000 is specifically slated at this time to upfit this property.”

The money would help modify the enclosures on the property, open the pasture space, and expand the mudroom area to hold more exotic animals.

Riehle says the investment would allow the team to triple the number of animals at the facility.