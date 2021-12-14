Store employee shoots, kills 17-year-old robbery suspect on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, police say

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A store employee shot at a suspect during the course of a robbery, police say.

At 7:47 p.m. Monday night, officers were called to the Tobacco & Vape at 3912 Battleground Ave. on a report of a robbery. Three men went into the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint.

According to police, a store employee shot one of the robbery suspects during the robbery. The person who was shot died from their injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Malachi Kalu, 17, of Greensboro.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter