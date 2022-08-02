ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk.

Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol contacted ALE and they began investigating.

Agents with the ALE allege that the teenager bought alcohol from 49 Neighborhood Store in Burlington and the clerk, Umang Pravinkumar, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to an underage person. The teen’s father, David Lipscomb, was charged with aid and abet a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Agents say that Lipscomb gave the teenager money to buy alcohol.

The ABC Commission may choose to sanction 49 Neighborhood Store through a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’ ABC permits.