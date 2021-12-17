‘Ghost’ guns, drugs seized after month-long investigation by multiple NC agencies; Kernersville man wanted

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man is wanted after multiple North Carolina law enforcement agencies completed an investigation on Friday, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers says the results of a month-long multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in the service of eight search warrants at multiple addresses in the 8600 block of Warner Road in Kernersville, Anthony Road in Kernersville, addresses in Yadkinville and the business TMC Trucking and Grading LLC. in Kernersville.

In the past month, investigators from the GCSO, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and High Point Police Department investigated the thefts and recovery of substantial amounts of valuable stolen property, including:

flatbed trailers

shipping containers

shipping container trailers

heavy farm machinery

automobiles

commercial mowing equipment

lowboy-style trailer

tractor-trailer

trailer full of Ashley Furniture

Methamphetamine, heroin, multiple guns, including “ghost” style handguns, were also seized. A “ghost” gun is a privately made gun that does not have a commercial serial number.

The estimated value of the stolen property recovered in connection with this investigation is more than$800,000.

Devin Lynn Combs, 21, of Kernersville, is wanted for three counts of felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, injury of personal property and injury of real property related to this investigation.

If you know of his location, notify the proper law enforcement agency.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Additional charges will be forthcoming.