REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old suspect got the gun allegedly used in the shooting.

Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Sept. 8 in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder.

While they have not determined or confirmed exactly how the teen got the gun, Reidsville Police Department confirmed that the gun used was reported stolen out of Forsyth County on September 1, one week before the shooting.

Community members put up a memorial to Laelani over the weekend and held a prayer vigil.

The investigation is ongoing.