STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad man who was charged with making threats against FBI agents and nonprofit organizations has been sentenced in his federal case.

Stephen Jike Williams, who was arrested in late 2022, was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised released last week several months after making a plea deal that dropped multiple charges against him.

Background

The allegations against Williams, who posted country music on spotify under the name Jike Williams, stem from an October 2022 encounter with an FBI agent at his home in Stokesdale.

In September 2022, a non-profit called The Good Information Foundation received a threatening email that they reported to law enforcement.

On Oct. 3, 2022, an agent went to Williams’s Stokesdale home to ask him questions about the email. Williams allegedly ran towards the officer’s vehicle and shouted, “Why the (expletive) are you on my property?” He then shouted about the “stolen” 2020 election and allegedly called the female agent a “b—-” multiple times and told a deputy present to arrest her and “have her executed for treason and sedition.”

On Oct. 7, 2022, the FBI National Threat Operation Center received a complaint from someone who said that they had seen a TikTok in which a man was “threatening to kill FBI agents.” He provided a link to the video and a screenshot from the video that showed that it had been posted by “jikewilliamsofficial.”

Stephen Jike Williams (mugshot from FCSO)

“I’m not playing with the f—— FBI. They’ve been put on f—— notice, if you step back foot on my f—— property, I ain’t gonna sit there and talk to you. I’m going to bust your f—— head open with f—— .308s man. I’m going to kill every single one of you, stack you up in your cars and drive you back to headquarters and finish the f—— job. F— the FBI,” court documents allege Williams said in the video.

Court documents allege several more videos of a threatening nature posted by the “jikewilliamsofficial” or “jikewilliams” TikTok account, some of them referencing conspiracy theories like the New World Order or the “Died Suddenly” narrative around COVID-19 vaccinations, including threatening statements about the head of Pfizer.

An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 8, 2022 and he was taken into custody on Nov. 18, 2022.

During a court appearance on Nov. 23, 2022, details of an exchange between Williams and a FedEx driver were revealed. According to the prosecution, Williams flashed a gun at the driver and asked if he was with the FBI, claiming he had “bunkers” in his backyard so he could hide from law enforcement.

A search of the property revealed several large holes dug into the back of the property, which seem to be the “bunkers” he referenced.

Prosecutors said in court they also have a bodycam video they say show Williams telling a deputy, “I’m glad it didn’t happen at my home because it would have ended differently. I know you’re just doing your job, keeping me from killing two FBI agents.”

On Nov. 28, 2022, he was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of communicating threats via interstate communication and one count of threatening a federal official.

In December 2022, Williams waived his right to appear at his arraignment. Court documents outline the concern that Williams would be a danger to the community if released, and that his distrust and hostility towards law enforcement would put anyone assigned to monitor him in danger.

In February 2023, Williams pleaded guilty to a count of “transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce a communication which contained threats to injure the person of another,” with additional counts of the same charge and a charge of threatening a federal agent were dismissed as part of this plea.

According to court documents filed upon his sentencing, firearms and drug paraphernalia that was seized when Williams was arrested will be destroyed and several electronics seized will be returned to Williams.