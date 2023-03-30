STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) – A student from Stokesdale Elementary School was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while boarding a bus on Thursday morning on NC 65.

Gabrielle Brown, a spokesperson for Guilford County Schools, confirmed the incident in an email to WGHP, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol said there was “significant personal injury.”

Brown said that the student was boarding a stopped school bus. The NCHP said the collision was not a hit-and-run.

Brown did not identify the student or elaborate on the severity of the injuries.

“The district crisis team is at the school to support students,” she said.

Stokesdale serves grades K-5 and has about 557 students from northern Guilford County.

The morning bell rings at 7:25 a.m., and school buses arrive between 7 and 7:10 a.m. Sunrise is at 7:07.

NC 65 extends west from the city and toward Belews Creek.