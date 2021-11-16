Stokes County Schools board votes to make face masks optional starting Jan. 4

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Stokes County Schools will be making face masks optional starting on Jan 4.

On Monday, the Stokes County Schools Board of Education voted to change the district’s policy, switching from face masks being required to face masks being optional.

“The Board of Education has chosen to wait until January to implement this plan to allow exams to be completed under the current plan, without disruption, and to provide families over six weeks to have their children fully vaccinated if they choose to do so,” the district said in a news release.

The district will continue to monitor the number of students and staff in quarantine or isolation, which the district refers to as the exclusion rate. If a school’s exclusion rate goes over 5%, that school will need to require masks until the exclusion rate drops below 5%.

If an individual school changes its policy, the school will share the announcement on the school’s website and social media channels. The school will also call families to inform them.

Students riding on school transportation will still be required to wear face masks due to a CDC federal order.

Masks will be optional at afterschool events beginning on Nov. 16.