SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Stokes County man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen in Mount Airy, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On May 6, Surry County deputies responded to a reported sexual assault.

It is alleged that a 17-year-old female was assaulted, and one of the locations involved was the Mount Airy Greenway.

The Mount Airy Police Department is also involved alongside SCSO officials in the investigation, which led to David Ray Lunsford, 37, of Pinnacle.

Lunsford was found on the Greenway, and detectives were able to obtain warrants for Lunsford and take him into custody.

He was arrested and charged with:

one count of first-degree kidnapping

one count of first-degree forcible rape

two counts of first-degree forcible sex offense

one count of crime against nature

Lunsford was placed under a $3,000,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.