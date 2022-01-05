Sticks & Stones in Greensboro among Triad restaurants facing temporary closures over COVID-19 concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – As the Piedmont Triad sets COVID-19 records, restaurant owners are being forced to close their doors.

Some owners are keeping staff at home to protect their health while others are shutting down because their co-workers have COVID-19.

“This new surge has hit restaurants really hard,” said Josh Dickens, a server at Sticks and Stones Pizza in Greensboro. “It’s definitely unpredictable in restaurants these days.”

Just as owners started to make a comeback in this pandemic many of them are having to turn customers away.

“Things are changing quickly,” he said. “It’s not ideal but it’s the way we’re adjusting.”

Sticks and Stones Pizza reopened Sunday after two employees tested positive for the virus. On Dec. 28, an early shift worker in the kitchen received the positive result.

“A nighttime employee tested positive on the same day,” Dickens said.

The restaurant on Walker Avenue closed its doors immediately. Dickens was one of the employees who quarantined.

“At any moment you might be closed for a few days because we all work closely together,” he said. “Even masked you’re very close with the kitchen and the front of the house coworkers, so quarantining is something that you have to be ready to do at a moments notice.”

Other places have not opened their doors since the New Year’s holiday.

Giacomo’s Italian Market in Greensboro is shut down until Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Sidwill’s Cafe in Jamestown is closed until further notice. Staffing shortages because of the pandemic are to blame. The eatery still offers catering.

1618 Midtown in Greensboro isn’t opening until Thursday to keep staff safe.

“Being closed close to the holidays definitely hurts the bottom line cause that’s a really busy time for people to get together,” Dickens said.

Dickens told FOX8 his team’s safety outweighed the financial loss.

“It’s tough to explain to them why you’re not open, that you’re doing it for safety precautions to try and keep everyone safe,” he said.

Sticks and Stones Pizza has adapted during the pandemic through online ordering and contactless pickup.