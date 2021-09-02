Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts holds first performance

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rhiannon Giddens will be the first artist taking the stage at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Thursday night.

The venue opened its box office Thursday afternoon, where a line of people waited to purchase tickets.

“It’s a transformation of this whole area, the cultural district in Greensboro, this is the crown jewel of that and I think it’s wonderful,” said Nancy Radtke, who was buying tickets for Gidden’s show.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test and masks were required to attend.

“I think it’s awesome, I think it’s really great that vaccines are required. I think it’s really great that people can feel safe to be indoors and listen to this music,” Radtke said.

Staff at nearby restaurant Luxe Soulfood and Cocktails said employees were eager for the venue to open.

“Hopefully we can be able to serve clients prior to them going to some of the Broadway and off-Broadway shows, and some of the concerts that are going to be coming to town,” Andrew Johnson said.

Johnson said the restaurant will adjust hours if needed to accommodate guests.

“I think with us being the closest restaurant in proximity to the Tanger Center has been a great anticipation so we’re excited,” he said.

Following several hiring events, the performing arts center hired 20 full-time employees, along with approximately 200 part-time employees on their roster.

“It’s fantastic and it’s another venue, it’s a lovely venue and Greensboro’s always been about trying to do something new and make improvements. It’s good to see it happen right before your eyes,” said Ingrid Weathers.