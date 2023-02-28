STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was indicted for making threats against federal agents entered a plea agreement on Monday.

According to court documents made available Monday, representation for Stephen Jike Williams entered a plea agreement where the Stokesdale man would plead guilty to one of the four counts he was indicted on.

Williams is accused of having threatened an FBI agent who came to his home to ask about threatening messages allegedly sent from Williams’s email address to a nonprofit organization and then produced multiple threatening videos for two separate TikTok accounts alluding to the previous interaction with the agent and a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The plea agreement, signed by Williams and his attorney, states that Williams will plead guilty to one count of communicating threats via interstate commerce. The other three charges, two more counts of communicating threats and one count of threatening a federal agent, will be dismissed.

The guilty plea for communicating threats comes with a prison sentence of no more than five years and a maximum fine of $250,000. There could also be a supervisory period after his release of no more than 3 years.

The charges

The allegations against Williams, who posted country music on spotify under the name Jike Williams, stem from an October 2022 encounter with an FBI agent at his home in Stokesdale.

In September 2022, a non-profit called The Good Information Foundation received a threatening email that they reported to law enforcement.

On Oct. 3, 2022, an agent went to Williams’s Stokesdale home to ask him questions about the email. Williams allegedly ran towards the officer’s vehicle and shouted, “Why the (expletive) are you on my property?” He then shouted about the “stolen” 2020 election and allegedly called the female agent a “b—-” multiple times and told a deputy present to arrest her and “have her executed for treason and sedition.”

On Oct. 7, 2022, the FBI National Threat Operation Center received a complaint from someone who said that they had seen a TikTok in which a man was “threatening to kill FBI agents.” He provided a link to the video and a screenshot from the video that showed that it had been posted by “jikewilliamsofficial.”

Stephen Jike Williams (mugshot from FCSO)

The video, entitled “F— the FBI,” showed Williams talking to the camera, ostensibly about the encounter he’d had on the previous Monday at his home.

“I’m not playing with the f—— FBI. They’ve been put on f—— notice, if you step back foot on my f—— property, I ain’t gonna sit there and talk to you. I’m going to bust your f—— head open with f—— .308s man. I’m going to kill every single one of you, stack you up in your cars and drive you back to headquarters and finish the f—— job. F— the FBI,” court documents allege Williams said in the video.

Court documents allege several more videos of a threatening nature posted by the “jikewilliamsofficial” or “jikewilliams” TikTok account, some of them referencing conspiracy theories like the New World Order or the “Died Suddenly” narrative around COVID-19 vaccinations, including threatening statements about the head of Pfizer.

An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 8, 2022 and he was taken into custody on Nov. 18, 2022.

During a court appearance on Nov. 23, 2022, details of an exchange between Williams and a FedEx driver were revealed. According to the prosecution, Williams flashed a gun at the driver and asked if he was with the FBI, claiming he had “bunkers” in his backyard so he could hide from law enforcement.

A search of the property revealed several large holes dug into the back of the property, which seem to be the “bunkers” he referenced.

Prosecutors said in court they also have a bodycam video they say show Williams telling a deputy, “I’m glad it didn’t happen at my home because it would have ended differently. I know you’re just doing your job, keeping me from killing two FBI agents.”

On Nov. 28, 2022, he was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of communicating threats via interstate communication and one count of threatening a federal official.

In December, Williams waived his right to appear at his arraignment. Court documents outline the concern that Williams would be a danger to the community if released, and that his distrust and hostility towards law enforcement would put anyone assigned to monitor him in danger, additionally the document outlines concerns that he would attempt to obstruct justice by intimidating or threatening witnesses or not appear at his court dates.

The court ruled to keep Williams in custody based on these allegations, factoring in a prior arrest related to domestic violence and convictions for driving while impaired, the documents show, stating “the Court has serious concerns as the safety of the community,” calling Williams “confrontational, threatening and abusive.”

