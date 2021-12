ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been killed after being hit by a vehicle.

State Troopers confirmed that a pedestrian was killed in Rockingham County after being hit by a car on N.C. 14.

Officials say the call about a pedestrian struck near Madison Street came in just after 6 a.m. Thursday. The accident was cleared within three hours.

More details will be released as they are received.