BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina State Trooper crashed into a parked car in Burlington on Saturday morning during a high-speed chase, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.
State Troopers attempted to pull over a car on Interstate 40 East after clocking them going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver failed to pull over once lights and sirens were used and a high-speed chase began.
The driver exited I-40 and led State Troopers down US-70 and ultimately Bland Boulevard where State Troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T. maneuver) to end the chase.
The P.I.T. maneuver caused both the State Trooper and the suspect’s car to run off the road and strike a parked car. The suspect ran away from the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. No one was injured during the crash.
The driver was identified as Keon-Zae Jhazie Herbin, 18, of Burlington and he is being charged with the following:
- Felony flee to elude arrest
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Driving while impaired
- Carrying a concealed handgun
- Speeding at 130 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Careless and reckless endangerment
- Stop sign violation
- Red light violation
- Failure to dim headlights
- Driving left of center