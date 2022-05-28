BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina State Trooper crashed into a parked car in Burlington on Saturday morning during a high-speed chase, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

State Troopers attempted to pull over a car on Interstate 40 East after clocking them going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver failed to pull over once lights and sirens were used and a high-speed chase began.

The driver exited I-40 and led State Troopers down US-70 and ultimately Bland Boulevard where State Troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T. maneuver) to end the chase.

The P.I.T. maneuver caused both the State Trooper and the suspect’s car to run off the road and strike a parked car. The suspect ran away from the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. No one was injured during the crash.

The driver was identified as Keon-Zae Jhazie Herbin, 18, of Burlington and he is being charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude arrest

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Driving while impaired

Carrying a concealed handgun

Speeding at 130 mph in a 65 mph zone

Careless and reckless endangerment

Stop sign violation

Red light violation

Failure to dim headlights

Driving left of center