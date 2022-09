ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was reportedly stabbed in Asheboro and taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

FOX8 is told a person of interest is in custody.

The stabbing happened at a vacant Quality Inn on the 800 block of Albemarle Road.

There is no threat to the public.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.