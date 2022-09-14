(WGHP) — With spooky season just around the corner, the Piedmont Triad’s own Spooky Woods was named as a legendary haunted attraction by America Haunts.

For an attraction to be considered a legendary haunt, it has to have a unique vision, ingenuity, safety, security and a high level of difficulty to recreate elsewhere.

“While thousands of haunted attractions exist throughout the United States, few have mastered ultra-realistic, immersive scare entertainment,” an America Haunts news release reads. “Some behemoths in the industry have set the bar so high that others may never achieve the standards these haunts are creating – blurring reality and putting them in another stratosphere.”

Other haunted attractions deemed legendary include:

Haunted Hotel in San Diego

Bates Motel & Haunted Attractions in Philadelphia

Nightmare on 13th in Salt Lake City

13th Gate in Baton Rouge

America Haunts is the national association of haunted attractions and totals over one million visitors a year.