GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Haunted attractions all over the U.S. are getting ready to open as the spooky season approaches, and one right here in the Piedmont Triad has been named among the nation’s best.

Spooky Woods was included in a list of America’s most esteemed haunted attractions by America Haunts, which is a national association of haunted attractions, and listed as “legendary” alongside four other haunted attractions.

At Spooky Woods, “Scary meets adventures for the best of times … from Club Spooky and corn mazes to a haunted trail where haunting goes all out,” the America Haunts post reads.

Spooky Woods opens Sept. 23 and will feature outdoor laser tag, escape rooms, zipline tours and axe throwing alongside the fright fest.

This year, the haunted attraction will be cashless.

“Our shops and food services only accept credit, debit, and mobile payments. Cash is accepted for parking and tickets, credit payment for parking is $1 extra. If you don’t have a credit or debit card, you can buy a Kersey Valley Gift Card with cash, and any remaining balance will be given at your visit’s end,” the Spooky Woods website reads.

