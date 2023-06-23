MAYODAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Shannon Overby, of Madison, won a $200,000 scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I spoke it into existence,” Overby said.

Overby bought her $5 ticket from Mayodan Marathon on North 2nd Avenue in Mayodan. She took the ticket home and scratched it.

“I about passed out in my kitchen,” she laughed. “Then I just hugged my son.”

Overby said she has had a tough time lately going through the loss of several family members and some health issues.

“I want people to know that being positive through trials and tribulations really does get you a win in the end,” she said. “Just keep being positive, and it will come back to you.”

Overby stopped by lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,501.

“You couldn’t have a more grateful person to win this,” she said. “I’ve probably cried every day since I won.”

Overby said she will use the winnings to pay off her car, help out her local funeral home and animal shelter and put the rest in savings and investments.

