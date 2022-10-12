BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — With less than five minutes before Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing, Stephanie Israel, of Browns Summit, bought a lottery ticket and won $501,544, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Israel said. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”

The next morning, she checked her email and saw a notification that she won.

“When I went in and saw it, I screamed for like 20 minutes,” she said. “I think I scared my family a little bit.”

Israel, 39, bought her Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $356,147.

Israel said her family is full of entrepreneurs, and she wants to use her winnings to invest in her family’s future.

“We are constantly thinking of new ideas for businesses,” she said. “Our boys already have a landscaping business.”

