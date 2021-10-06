Spirit Halloween store opens in former Peebles location in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Spirit of Halloween is in the air and it could bring some potential businesses to Thomasville.

After being vacant for almost two years, the location formerly home to Peebles Department Store is now a Spirit Halloween store.

City leaders hope big retail stores like this will be an incentive for other businesses to open up shop and for customers to shop locally.

“We’re definitely looking for businesses to start and land in Thomasville,” City Councilman Neal Grimes said.

As the city of roughly 27,000 people continues to grow, city council members hope businesses will grow with it.

“We have some vacant storefronts downtown, there’s a couple of vacant storefronts down on the south end of town. There’s several little shopping areas,” Grimes said.

The past couple of years, the corner of the South Gate Plaza has sat empty.

“[My young daughter] has been preparing. As we walked in she said, this is a dream come true,” said Shelby Buckley, a local mom.

For the people who live in town, it gives them more ways to shop.

“It’s going to help because especially because all we have right now is Walmart,” Kaylyn Swanson said.

Some who had been doing their Halloween shopping online said it brings the dollars back locally.

For others, this year was all about the spooky-in-store experience. And for the little kids, it’s simply about the costumes.

Because the Spirit Halloween store is a seasonal one, city leaders hope business owners looking for a location will consider plazas like this or one of the empty storefronts downtown.