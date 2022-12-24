ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeds of over 100 mph were reached during a high-speed chase, according to the Asheboro Police Department.

Police received reports of vehicle breaking and entering occurring at an apartment complex in Asheboro.

Investigators say they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The suspect vehicle then sped away and a chase began.

The vehicle was soon discovered to have been reported as stolen out of Greensboro, according to investigators. Officers continued their pursuit into Greensboro where the chase was eventually halted.

At least four vehicles were broken into at the apartment complex, according to investigators. Speeds of over 100 mph were reached on the interstate headed toward Greensboro.