ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers have released more details about a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two children in Randolph County.

According to a release, just before 1 a.m. Monday, highway patrol responded to a crash on I-73 near Spero Road in Randolph County.

Troopers say that Ashlee Anne Caldwell-Crandell, 24, of Asheboro was driving in the northbound lanes of I-73. She attempted to take the Spero Road exit after passing the on-ramp entry and hit a sign, crossed over the exit lane and hit a tree on the shoulder.

Caldwell-Crandell had serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and two of her children, who were in the backseat, were killed.

Troopers are still investigating, but believe that speed was a contributing factor, and charges are pending against Caldwell-Crandell.

The northbound exit ramp from I-73 to Spero Road was closed for two hours during the investigation and the scene was cleared just after 3 a.m. Monday.