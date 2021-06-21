Speed humps being installed in High Point neighborhood to reduce speeding

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point neighborhoods are getting help from the city to put the brakes on speeding.

Kensington Drive in High Point sits between Country Club Drive and West Lexington Avenue. Neighbors like George Payne enjoy living in the area, but he worries about the people twho walk along Kensington Drive and the kids who play in the street.

“We have walkers. We have runners. We have kids on bikes,” Payne said. “The neighborhood is a great area, and this right here will help to protect them.”

Payne is referring to the City of High Point installing speed humps on Kensington Drive. The third of four speed humps is going in just a few feet from Payne’s home. While city crews work, a part of Kensington Drive is closed.

For Payne, the temporary inconvenience is okay.

“It’s worth it to slow down the traffic and make it safe for everybody in the neighborhood, including the speeders,” Payne said.

According to homeowners like Jim White, drivers are speeding on Kensington Drive in order to avoid the congestion and traffic lights on Westchester Drive.

“The reason why people came through here is to get across faster, and naturally that translated to their speed along Kensington,” White said.

Robby Stone is the deputy public services director for the City of High Point. Folks living on or near Kensington Drive have told him the speed humps are making a difference.

“It’s visual. Most folks don’t want to hit that very fast in their car,” Stone said. “If you do hit it, the next time you will approach it more slowly.”

Homeowners are also telling Stone that they are seeing fewer cars on their street.

“It’s always a good feeling to know that you are helping the residents. Here in public services, that’s part of our job,” Stone said.

The City of High Point is designing and installing the speed humps, saving taxpayers the expense of hiring a contractor. Designers are also building the speed humps in a way that will not slow down emergency vehicles.

“So they can keep one side down and only one side has to pass over the hump,” Stone said. “The fire department so far is comfortable with this, and it’s our understanding it’s serving other emergency vehicles as well.”

Installing speed humps is the last option the city takes to make our streets safe. There are multiple steps a neighborhood must take if they want speed humps. For more information about traffic control devices, contact the High Point Department of Transportation.