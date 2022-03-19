(WGHP) — Several counties of the Piedmont Triad are under a “special weather” alert from the National Weather Service amid an increased risk of fire.

As of 7:40 a.m., the National Weather Service says they’re an increased fire danger Saturday for portions of northwest and southern Triad.

The NWS reports that wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph Saturday afternoon. While humidity will be high in the morning, it is expected to drop to 25% to 35% Saturday afternoon through evening.

“These winds and low relative humidity values will create an increased fire danger through this evening,” the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters expect the winds to die down late Saturday afternoon through the evening.

During this period of high fire risk, the weather service discourages the public from outdoor burning. Anyone who chooses to burn outdoors is advised to use “extreme caution.”

The counties listed in the NWS “Special Weather Statement” include:

Alamance County

Caswell County

Davidson County

Davie County

Forsyth County

Guilford County

Montgomery County

Randolph County

Rockingham County

Stokes County

Surry County

Wilkes County

Yadkin County