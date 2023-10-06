BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man from the North Carolina foothills died in a single-car accident in Watauga County Thursday afternoon, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Oct. 5 on Meatcamp Road near Rich Mountain Road. Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on Meatcamp drove off the right side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the Tahoe, Jeffrey Dean Bailey, 59, of Sparta, died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was transported by medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center, in serious condition.

Troopers say Bailey was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The initial investigation indicates speed and alcohol were not contributing circumstances in the collision.

During the on-scene investigation, Meatcamp Road was closed in the area for two hours.