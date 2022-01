HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – South Main Street is closed in High Point between University Parkway and Market Center Drive due to a water main break, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Underground utility crews are on the scene and preparing to begin repairing the damage.

The ruptured waterline caused damage to the surface of the road which will extend repair time.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Detours will be put in place but expect delays.