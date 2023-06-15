KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Kernersville Police Department is investigating a homicide that involved a son allegedly being involved in his mother’s death.

At around 9:58 p.m. on Monday, officers came to the 500 block of Club Road after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Debra Susan Fink, 65, suffering from a gunshot wound. She would die as a result of her injuries.

On Thursday, investigators took Donald Ryan Fink, 25, into custody in connection with Debra Fink’s murder. Investigators say that he is Debra Fink’s son.

Donald Fink is being charged with one count of general murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held on no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department’s Criminal

Investigative Division.