‘Something just told me to play’; a lucky feeling led Stokes County man to $100,000 lottery win

WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) – “Something just told me to play Keno.”

Call it a good hunch or just luck, but Henry Ford of Walnut Cove is a richer man thanks to a $100,000 Keno win.

He bought his Keno ticket from the Pop Shoppe on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.

“I didn’t know I won $100,000 because it said to go to headquarters,” he recalled.

According to Ford, when he learned he won $100,000, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I started dancing,” he said. “And the rest is history.”

He plans to use his prize money to pay off bills. “I am a happy man,” said Ford.

Ford’s big win came when he selected two drawings on a $20 Keno with Multiplier ticket. “My lucky number is 8, so I picked an 8-spot and let the machine do the rest,” he said.

This is the fourth time there has been a $100,000 Keno win since the game started in 2017.

