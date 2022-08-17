(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state.

According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May.

On Sept. 6, 10 offices will begin opening at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than usual, for walk-in services.

These offices are:

Concord

Durham East

Fayetteville South

Hickory

High Point

Lexington

Lumberton

New Bern

Salisbury

Wentworth

These ten offices join 25 other locations already offering extended hours. You can find the full list of offices with Saturday and extended hours on the NC DMV website.

“We have had a very busy summer at DMV offices across our great state,” said NCDMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Our staff continues to do its best to meet the needs of customers across our in the face of a severe labor shortage.”

Customers can visit MyNCDMV.gov any time day or night for services including driver license and ID renewals, ordering license or ID card duplicates, changing address (within NC), renewing vehicle registration & pay property taxes, ordering custom plates, and completing a voter registration application.

“We continue to encourage customers to skip the trip to the DMV and do their business online, if at all possible,” Commissioner Goodwin said. “If you must come into a driver license office for service, please make an appointment well in advance. And finally, make sure you bring all the needed documentation with you on appointment day.”

Following the end of the COVID-19 State of Emergency on Aug. 15, road test waivers will be discontinued on Sept. 14.