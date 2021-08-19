Some Triad festivals and venues requiring proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test

(WGHP) — The list of festivals and performance venues requiring proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test is growing.

The Ramkat, MerleFest, and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will all require people attending events to show their vaccine card or proof of a negative COVID test.

“Some of the artists basically said we can’t come if you can’t guarantee that you can do this,” said Ted Hagaman, MerleFest festival director. “So, we started really seriously looking into that.”

Hagaman believes Wilkesboro needs MerleFest now more than ever.

“There are so many groups and clubs in the city and at the college that depend on this, it’s their primary fundraiser of the year,” Hagaman said.

The Ramkat in Winston-Salem posted to their Facebook Wednesday saying the venue believes these protocols will keep staff and artists safe, and keep the venue open.

“We’re finding that people really do want to get out, they want to participate, they want to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said David Briggs, director of The High Point Theater.

The High Point Theater is not requiring a vaccine or negative COVID test for shows.

“So far none of the artists we’re bringing in have requested that,” Briggs said. “It’s really possible if the city and state does not require it, the artists will have to cancel or postpone.”

Briggs isn’t worried about vaccine or masking mandates. What concerns him more is another shutdown.

“Most of the shows we have in our current season were shows that were supposed to be performed in our 20-21 season,” Briggs said. “That would be moving some of them for the fourth time and we don’t want to do that.”

There is no blanket vaccine or negative COVID test mandate at the Greensboro Coliseum or the Tanger Center.

However, some artists are requiring ticketholders planning to attend their shows to show proof they’re COVID-free.