Some Triad business owners agree with CDC recommendation of indoor mask-wearing for all in high-transmission areas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — When it comes to keeping everyone safe, some businesses in downtown Greensboro are on board when it comes to recommendations from the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its course Tuesday, on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. with “substantial and high” coronavirus transmission.

The CDC’s website has a map that shows counties with substantial and high transmission.

Businesses owners told FOX8, they will do what needs to be done to keep everyone is safe from the virus.

Sarah McDavid, owner of Terra Blue in downtown Greensboro, said as the restrictions began to lift, she kept mask-wearing for employees and customers in place.

“I say great, with the delta variant on the rise across the country — and I know several people have died over the course of the last year and a half — I’m glad that they’re back to trying to keep everybody safe,” McDavid said.

Some bar owners in the downtown area also said they will follow guidelines.

Some have said they don’t want to go back to square one of shutting their doors because of rising cases, and if they have to, they will go back to temperature checking or asking for vaccination cards.