Some Piedmont Triad school districts plan delays for Monday morning over black ice concerns

(WGHP) — A few school districts in the FOX8 viewing area are planning to push back the start of classes.

Guilford County Schools, Lexington City Schools, Thomasville City Schools, Caswell County Schools and Montgomery County Schools have all announced 2-hour delays for Monday, Jan. 24. Randolph County Schools will operate on a 3-hour delay.

Guilford County Schools said the district made the decision “due to the potential for ongoing icy road conditions in the early morning.”

Lexington City Schools expressed a similar concern, saying the delay is “to ensure adequate visibility on the roads in the event there is black ice present.”

Rockingham County Schools, however, has announced that school will be on the usual schedule for Monday. The district says “RCS crews have been out all weekend clearing parking lots and roadways, as well as monitoring local conditions.”

Tom Britt of the FOX8 Max Weather Center said Sunday night’s low is expected to be in mid-20s, opening up the possibility for black ice early Monday morning.

Much of that ice could melt away once the sun comes up and temperatures approach a high in the mid-40s.