Some Guilford County schools reward students taking advantage of learning hubs

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some Guilford County Schools students have been able to cash in and get something extra when taking advantage of the district’s learning hubs.

Students at some schools have walked away with a gift card and a chance to win other prizes for showing up to learn.

“I was shocked when she told me when she had gotten gift cards for going to the class,” said Paul Godino, a GCS parent.

Godino didn’t believe his daughter when she told him she got two gift cards at a learning hub inside Northwest Guilford High School.

“I was like are you serious, you really got a gift card to go to this class, she said yeah everyone’s getting them,” he said.

Each time students like Godino’s daughter showed up they received a $20 or $25 dollar gift card.

Parents at Page, Northern and Southern Guilford High School told FOX8 gift cards are given away there too.

“I don’t believe they need to be handing out an incentive,” Godino said. “An incentive just to get them to show up because that’s all they’re going to do is show up.”

Some students are also entered in raffles for a PlayStation 4 and TV.

“It wasn’t an incentive for her to go,” he said. “She just knew she needed to make sure her grades were where they had to be so she could pass.”

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson told FOX8 the incentives are paid out of a learning hubs from TNTP grant.

According to the TNTP website, the grant is to “develop fundamentally new approaches to supporting students that endure beyond the crisis — and that address long-standing inequities and give families and communities more power to shape teaching and learning.”

Each of the 15 traditional high school learning hub locations received $11,000, according to the school district.

The money could be used on incentives like food, gift cards and electronics. Some of the schools that received the money are not using it on incentives.

A spokesperson said it’s up to each school principal to decide how to spend the money.

It’s unclear how long the school district will continue the learning hubs and if the incentives will be offered during summer classes. The grant program lasts until December 2021.