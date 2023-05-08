LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A soldier has been charged with soliciting a minor, according to a Piedmont Triad police department.

Liberty Police Department says that in April, detectives began an investigation into the exploitation of a child. As they investigated, they determined that an adult man was soliciting a handicapped child for sex.

According to police, the suspect agreed to pay a family member for “sexual activity” with the minor. He traveled to Liberty on May 6, police believe with the intent of engaging in the “illicit activity.”

When he arrived in Liberty, he was identified as Shuyler Grant Naves, who is a soldier assigned to Ft. Bragg.

Naves was charged with soliciting prostitution of a minor, soliciting a minor for sex by computer, soliciting a minor for sex by computer and appearing to meet, attempted statutory rape of a minor, attempted statutory sex offense of a minor, and attempted first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was given a $1,000,000 secured bond.