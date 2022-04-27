ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man working as a ‘Community Soccer Coach’ is accused of inapprorpiately texting a high schooler.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Amiel Gemali Cervantes-Espinosa, 21, of Lexington, was arrested and charged for sending inappripriate text messages to a student at Dalton McMichael High School, where he worked as a soccer coach.

Rockingham County Schools notified the sheriff’s office about the accusation when it was brought to their attention on Monday. An investigation followed and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that as a result of the investigation, Cervantes-Espinosa was charged with felony indecent liberties with a student.

He turned himself into an investigator Tuesday afternoon and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $30,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Rockingham County Schools has made it clear that he is no longer involved with McMichael High School or any other school in the area, the sheriff’s office says.