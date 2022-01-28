Snowplow equipment backlogged in Thomasville after 3 weekends of snow in Triad

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The unprecedented three straight weeks of winter weather has created a huge demand for snowplow gear across the Piedmont Triad, and manufacturers have a hard time keeping up with the demand.

“Every time Van Denton says [snow], phones start ringing,” explained Carolina Attachments owner Wesley Blackburn. “With the first snowstorm, we’ve sold out already.”

His Thomasville crews have worked ten-hour days consistently for the past several weeks, and are still six months before on backlog of snowplow equipment.

In the days leading up to winter weather, Carolina Attachments receives between 50 and 100 calls a day.

While crews make attachments for tractors and construction equipment, the most requested item has become snowplow attachments.

“The snow pushers, the snowplows, buckets that everybody’s using to clean the parking lots and everything in the area, it comes out of here,” Blackburn said. “Anytime we get busy, here locally, things just start to fly out the door.”

The backorders are the result of high demand for supplies that have also increased in price, and certain steels are becoming harder to find.

“We’ve done fairly well with keeping materials in stock. The main thing is the economy has been good, and orders just keep coming in,” Blackburn said.

While he does business across the country, Blackburn said most of the recent requests for equipment come from local companies and people who want to dig themselves out when the snow starts, but those requests don’t come in until days before the event.

“Second snowstorm, it really got busy. It was looking like it was going to be a big one, and people were still cleaning up from the first one,” Blackburn said. “Wearing out equipment, using equipment and needing more.”