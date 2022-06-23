SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — A cyber tip led to the arrest of a man uploading abusive material to Snapchat.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office say they received a tip in February of 2022 about sex crimes. Investigators say they believed a man in Alamance County uploaded child sexual abuse material to Snapchat. They traced the location of the suspect to Snow Camp.

On Tuesday, they searched the Snow Camp home and found images and videos of child sex abuse. The suspect, Dalton Paris Talley, 21, was charged with six counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was given a $300,000 secured bond.