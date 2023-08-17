ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Snow Camp man was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges after allegedly uploading child sex abuse material to an image-sharing website, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On July 27, detectives with the Special Victims Unit in Alamance County received multiple tips about internet crimes against children from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The tips indicated that child sexual abuse material had been uploaded at a home in southern Alamance County.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the suspect, Jeffrey Simmons, 42, of Snow Camp, had allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material to an IMGUR account.

IMGUR is an image hosting and image-sharing web-based platform.

On Wednesday, detectives conducted a search warrant at Simmons’ homee. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives were able to establish probable cause to arrest and charge Simmons.

He was charged with two counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he was given a $50,000 secured bond.