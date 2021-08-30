Smith, Ragsdale high schools send students home as Guilford County Schools faces recurring issues with air conditioning

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Students are heading home early Monday as Smith High School in Greensboro and Ragsdale High School in Jamestown work to address issues with their air conditioning systems.

Smith High School dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. The school plans to have students finish out the day with virtual learning.

Ragsdale High School dismissed students at 1 p.m. for the same reason.

This is not a new problem for Guilford County Schools.

On Aug. 26, Jamestown Middle School students were sent home after their school’s air conditioning failed and classroom temperatures reached above 90 degrees according to some students.

The maintenance team is currently looking at 540 work orders for HVAC issues in buildings, and there are 44 buildings across the Guilford County school system with HVAC issues.

“When most of the building reaches 85 degrees, and we know we cannot reverse that, we cannot repair that, we do close school buildings, and we’re going to see that until the heat breaks,” Superintendent Sharon Contreras said.